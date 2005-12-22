Starlink Introduces New TOS With Fair Use Policy - Data Cap Coming for Residential Customers
Key Points:
- Residential users are now limited to 1TB Priority Access data, while data over that amount is deprioritized
- RV and Best Effort plans are not affected since all usage on these plans is already deprioritized
- Starlink introduces off-peak times for some plans from 11pm-7am that doesn't count towards Priority Access data
- Business & Commercial plans will have a hard throttle to 1 Mbps after reaching their cap
- Additional Priority Access data can be purchased
Starlink has updated its Terms of Service (TOS) which now references a new Fair Use Policy that will go into effect next month.
Up until this point, all Starlink data has been unlimited - only differentiated between Priority Access and Best Effort, depending on the particular service plan and where it was being used.
Essentially, SpaceX is acknowledging that "Starlink is a finite resource" and that it is not possible to deliver truly unlimited data plans without performance dragging to a crawl in too many places. To improve things, SpaceX is moving towards network management practices similar to what is commonly seen in the cellular industry.
SpaceX Starlink Fair Use Policy for Canada and U.S. Delayed to 2023
SpaceX has delayed the implementation of a new Fair Use policy on Starlink connections in Canada and the U.S. to February 2023, according to an update on the company's website (via Tesla North).
The policy, which will institute data caps on Priority Access usage for all Starlink Residential customers in Canada and the U.S. and all Business/Maritime subscribers, was initially supposed to go into effect in December 2022.
"To ensure our customer base is not negatively impacted by a small number of users consuming unusually high amounts of data, the Starlink team is implementing a Fair Use policy for Residential customers in the US and Canada and all Business/Maritime customers beginning February 2023," SpaceX said on its Starlink FAQ page.
Starting in February 2023, Starlink Residential customers in Canada and the U.S. on the Standard/Fixed plan will have their Priority Access data usage capped at 1 terabyte (TB) per month. Starlink Business subscribers will get up to 3 TB of Priority Access data (depending on their plan), while Starlink Mobility connections will get up to 5 TB.
Priority Access means your "data usage will be prioritized" during peak usage hours on the network. If a subscriber goes over their Priority Access limit, they will be downgraded to "Basic Access" with lower data rates for the rest of the billing cycle.
Any data used between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. won't count towards a user's Priority Access data cap.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday December 06, @03:23PM (1 child)
Starlink is a global constellation of satellites with a limited number of approved devices. Current ISP practices make Starlink an attractive option for many reasons. Starlink has a certain limit on what they can provide. Thus, some sort of data-cap seemed inevitable. It was certainly surprising for a Satellite ISP to not have one.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday December 06, @03:27PM
How about not signing up more subscribers than you can actually service? If I sell a service I cannot provide, it's called fraud. If ISPs do it, it's legal for some reason.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday December 06, @03:25PM
Fair use is not fair, and value edition has no value.