Fosshost.Org to be Considered End-of-Lifed

posted by janrinok on Tuesday December 06, @08:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the download-your-data-quick dept.
News Software

upstart writes:

At this time, Fosshost is deeply sorry to announce we are no longer able to continue offering our services.

Due to circumstances outside of the control of the Fosshost volunteers, we are now in a situation where we cannot guarantee our servers will stay online, and in fact expect them to go offline shortly.

Because of this, we strongly recommend all Fosshost tenants to backup their data immediately, and migrate elsewhere as soon as possible.

As Fosshost began showing signs of failure, former volunteers and others who care deeply about the sustainability of free software have begun building alternatives; new homes for projects who had previously relied on Fosshost.

The Radix Project The Radix Project is one such initiative, founded in part by one of the original architects of Fosshost.

Original Submission


This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
  • (Score: 2) by Kell on Tuesday December 06, @10:07PM (1 child)

    by Kell (292) on Tuesday December 06, @10:07PM (#1281449)

    Hang on, is Fosshost.org to be considered end-of-lifed?

    --
    Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 06, @10:17PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 06, @10:17PM (#1281450) Journal

      Yes.
      Short version:

      Fosshost.org is EOL.
      If your data are hosted there, it is SOL.

      --
      I get constant rejection even though the compiler is supposed to accept constants.
