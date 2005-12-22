Fosshost.org to be considered end-of-lifed. Fosshost to be considered EOL

At this time, Fosshost is deeply sorry to announce we are no longer able to continue offering our services.

Due to circumstances outside of the control of the Fosshost volunteers, we are now in a situation where we cannot guarantee our servers will stay online, and in fact expect them to go offline shortly.

Because of this, we strongly recommend all Fosshost tenants to backup their data immediately, and migrate elsewhere as soon as possible.

As Fosshost began showing signs of failure, former volunteers and others who care deeply about the sustainability of free software have begun building alternatives; new homes for projects who had previously relied on Fosshost.

The Radix Project The Radix Project is one such initiative, founded in part by one of the original architects of Fosshost.