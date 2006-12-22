Stories
Tesla Finally Delivers its First Production Semi

posted by hubie on Tuesday December 06, @11:04PM   Printer-friendly
from the electric-convoy dept.
Pepsi will be the first customer to receive the electrified cargo transports:

Five years after CEO Elon Musk officially unveiled his Semi, Tesla's electrified tractor trailer, the company delivered its first official production vehicle to Pepsi on Thursday during its "Semi Delivery Event" held at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory. The beverage maker has ordered 100 of the vehicles in total.

First shown off in 2017, the Tesla Semi originally was set to retail for $150,000 and $180,000 for the 300- and 500-mile versions, respectively. Those prices are significantly higher than the $60k a standard diesel cab runs but Tesla estimates that its vehicles can operate 20 percent more efficiently (2kWh per mile, Musk revealed Thursday), and save up to $250,000 over the million-mile life of the Semi.

[...] Each rig is "designed like a bullet," Musk said at the vehicle's unveiling, and would come equipped with a massive 1MW battery pack. This reportedly offers a 20-second 0-60, which is impressive given that these vehicles are towing up to 80,000 pounds at a time, and a spent-to-80 percent charge time of just 30 minutes. The Semis are also outfitted with Enhanced Autopilot capabilities, as well as jackknife-mitigation systems, blind-spot sensors and data-logging for fleet management.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 06, @11:24PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 06, @11:24PM (#1281458)

    Nice to see progress, but it strikes me as somewhat incongruous that this great "green" tractor is going to be pulling loads of Pepsi, hardly a "green" product.

    From some other source, I think another early sponsor/adopter is Frito-Lay? If so, trailers full of chips and other junk food are equally incongruous.

    • (Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday December 07, @02:57AM

      by Username (4557) on Wednesday December 07, @02:57AM (#1281479)

      But Pepsi(tm) sponsors BLM, Antifa, ESG and DIE. Haven't you seen their ads?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 07, @12:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 07, @12:39AM (#1281466)

    a massive 1MW battery pack

    spent-to-80 percent charge time of just 30 minutes.

    what could possibly go wrong?

  • (Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Wednesday December 07, @01:48AM

    by MIRV888 (11376) on Wednesday December 07, @01:48AM (#1281471)

    Isn't this how Maximum Overdrive started?

