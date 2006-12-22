The state's governor is mulling the most expensive EV registration cost in the U.S. to help support a new highway expansion plan:
Tennessee's Republican Governor Bill Lee is considering a set of new road-related rules to fund a proposed transportation infrastructure bill. On the docket: raising the fee electric vehicle owners pay to register their cars. Currently, EV drivers pay $100 in the state every year; under newly announced budged scheme, that would triple to $300.
The reasoning is that car owners reliant on fossil fuels pay a gas tax every time they fill up at the pump, and those proceeds (mostly) go toward the budget for statewide highway and road maintenance. EV owners don't pay the gas tax. Tennessee's transportation commissioner, Butch Eley, said the proposed $300 annual fee would put EV owners in line with state estimates of what gasoline-users spend via the tax, which Gov. Lee has declared he will not raise.
[...] It's easy to forget that car infrastructure costs money (lots and lots of money), but every time drivers use a road or rely on a traffic signal, they're benefitting from a very expensive system built for their use. And in fact, car ownership is already heavily subsidized compared with other forms of transportation. According to one analysis from nonprofit Canadian media outlet The Discourse, society pays more than $9 for every $1 a driver pays in commuting, through infrastructure, accident liability, noise and air pollution, and congestion. Buses, biking, and walking all eat up much less public funds for the same amount of miles traveled.
> society pays more than $9 for every $1 a driver pays in commuting, through infrastructure, accident liability, noise and air pollution, and congestion.
Please take infrastructure (roads, bridges) off that list. It's been well established that road damage goes with something like the (weight on the tire)^4 -- yes, to the fourth power, maybe even 4.5 (from memory of reading highway engineering papers). So essentially all the road damage is done by heavy vehicles, even if they are vastly outnumbered by cars and smaller SUVs.
Now, the new BEV Hummer from GM, that's another story, it weighs about 10,000 lbs (~4500kg), or about 3x a car. Here in NY State, annual registration is a function of weight, and I think that a 10K pound vehicle would probably come in around $300/year.
Does NY make a difference between commercial and recreational vehicles when it comes to weight? Taxing semi and tractor drivers seem like it would drive up the cost of goods.
It is nice to see a politician close a tax loophole for the rich. Taxing registration makes far more sense than taxing electricity. Which will probably happen down the road anyway, but by then hopefully i'll be dead.
It would increase the cost to transport goods, certainly. But so do lots of things, like the Saudis feeling like they want more money. And there's also the argument that it would increase the incentives to switch from long-haul trucking to, say, freight rail, and we all know the freight rail industry is doing absolutely fantastic right now ... oh.
OK, never mind that, but it would also encourage retailers to favor things made closer to home, e.g. grocers would be more likely to buy more from nearby farms than trucking stuff in from Chile, which isn't the worst thing in the world.
I'll also mention I'm in a state that already has something like this proposal - there's a hefty fee for driving a hybrid vehicle, and an even heftier one for driving an electric vehicle. Now, you might think that this is motivated by complex math about the need to pay for road construction, but based on other stuff in that bill (e.g. killing previously existing incentives to add windmills and solar panels to the energy grid) it was actually motivated by a desire to stick it to those environmentalist hippie types. Oh, and the money doesn't go to road repairs, it goes to subsidizing the state's nuclear plant operators, who just happened to bribe the entirety of the majority party in the state legislature at a total cost of approximately 2% of what they got in tax money (the bribe recipients were busted, some of them had to pay a fine that was smaller than the bribe they got).
I'd also challenge the claim that this is hitting "the rich": For example, doing a quick price check on Edmunds, it looked to me like hybrids like the Toyota Prius and EVs like the Chevy Bolt were actually somewhat cheaper than a Ford F150 of similar age and mileage. Sure, Teslas are stupid expensive, but that's not the only people you're hitting with this.
