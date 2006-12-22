Many admitted to piracy, trolling, and inciting violence:
Has a generation that grew up with the internet become normalized to risky, delinquent, and criminal online behavior? A new study among young people suggests this is the case, with just under half of participants admitting to conduct that could be considered illegal in most regions.
As reported by The Guardian, the EU-funded study carried out in collaboration with the cybercrime center at Europol covered 8,000 people in the 16-19 age group in nine European countries.
Digital piracy was a widespread practice that one in three survey participants admitted to. Elsewhere, one in four said they had tracked and trolled people online, one in eight have engaged in online harassment, and one in 10 have engaged in hate speech or hacking.
Other criminal activities the teens admitted to include posting revenge porn and hate speech, non-consensual sending of intimate images, and money muling, which involves receiving money from a third party and passing it on for a commission. More than 90% of these transactions are linked to cybercrime, meaning the mule is an accomplice as they are laundering the proceeds of the crimes.
Almost three-quarters of males admitted to some form of cybercrime or online risk-taking. The figure was slightly lower among females (65%). Forty-four percent of people said they had watched online pornography.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 07, @10:35AM
(Score: 1) by ShovelOperator1 on Wednesday December 07, @10:37AM (1 child)
For community disbehaviours, unfortunately, the example comes from the top, from the authorities. Many years ago we had a netiquette describing how to properly and productively collaborate using the Internet, how to exchange data and information, how to talk to be understood, how to discuss and argue. Most if it was made to maintain communication clear and culture in norms. Some rules were made to make the communication technically better, searchable easier and obtainable quicker. Corporations never adhered to these rules, and now corporations have won, so there is no netiquette anymore. Sorry, they asked for it. Wanted ads everywhere and for everything regardless of technical aspects of the bandwidth, introduced artificial scarcity of digital goods regardless of cheaper and cheaper hardware and open software, finally, by pushing consume-only devices, they negated the idea of "everyone can be publisher". This is purely intentional because loud things sell better, and fighting with them would be fighting with marketing as we know it and fight with a whole corporation-driven government.
So what? Tracking people by corporations and trolling them to buy a product is OK, while tracking a school colleagues and trolling them is not?
Inciting hate to sell more products by dividing communities to brand-based fighting camps (while having both brands in control) is OK, while pointing the finger at the corporations themselves is suddenly not?
Sorry, that's the intended way to put even more control in the Internet.
And now corporations want to piggyback the"piracy" into it. Corporations who invented the "intellectual property" made the one side of the contract significantly weaker and exploited the lack of lawmaker's knowledge for it. So if we assume their ill-minded thinking about licenses is true, when my DVD gets scratched, or VHS gets bars on the picture I should be able to get a refund or copy? I still have the contract. Well, not. So let's not mix piracy there. This is a manipulation.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 07, @11:05AM
Crying Indian (now native American) for pollution, Only you can prevent forest fires, conserve water with legally mandated low flow shower heads and toilets, plastic and all recycling, and on and on: marketing pushes for individual responsibility traceable to corporations and industry that mostly also argue for self regulation. The corporations doing the pushes for individual responsibility are themselves usually directly responsible for more of the problem than the sum of all the people they serve. [wikipedia.org]
China is way out in front on this one, with reeducation camps for problem behavior on the internet.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Wednesday December 07, @10:45AM (2 children)
Study Suggests Normal Online Behaviour Among Teens Has Become Criminalized
i.e. governments have made stuff that is normal criminal to suit the "think of the children" crowd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 07, @10:54AM
Gotta mold those children into non-deviant, compliant subjects as early as possible. In North Korea, fear of "being sent to the Mountains" is what keeps people in check; in the US, the prison is in our heads.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 07, @12:57PM
I'll also note that the most widely committed "crime" is piracy, which isn't a crime, it's a civil violation.
As far as online harassment campaigns go, I'm guessing that to a large degree what's happened is that the bullying, stalking, and harassment that has been regularly a part of teenage life in America has moved online. Although most of it isn't criminal.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Wednesday December 07, @10:46AM (2 children)
'Forty-four percent of people said they had watched online pornography.'
Seems legit.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 07, @11:10AM
This isn't a study of actual behavior, it's self reported data from 16-19 year olds... It's a gauge of attitudes about what they think is acceptable or cool.
A similar poll of US youth in the late 1970s would have found high approval among teenagers for use of illegal drugs, and now that those kids have grown up and are getting into higher office...
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 07, @12:53PM
Yeah, that's 44% who admit to it. I'm guessing the actual percentage is between 95 and 100.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 07, @11:21AM
>money muling, which involves receiving money from a third party and passing it on for a commission
Isn't that what cryptocurrency is for?
Thomas Cook [google.com] was a travel agency, but as a traveling American they were famous to me as a traditional (overpriced) money changer... When their bankruptcy was announced I was surprised that the loss of money changing revenues wasn't listed as a significant cause...
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Wednesday December 07, @12:56PM
From Are two thirds of young people “cyber-deviants”? A dive into a dodgy study [anotherangrywoman.com]:
