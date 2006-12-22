from the would-this-face-lie-to-you? dept.
Biometrics are supposed to be a fundamental pillar of modern authentication:
Biometrics is supposed to be one of the underpinnings of a modern authentication system. But many biometric implementations (whether that be fingerprint scanes or face recognition) can be wildly inaccurate, and the only universally positive thing to say about them is they're better than nothing.
Also — and this may prove critical — the fact that biometrics are falsely seen as being very accurate may be sufficient to dissuade some fraud attempts.
[...] Roger Grimes, a defense evangelist at KnowBe4, wrote on LinkedInabout the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) evaluation ratings. As he explained: "Any biometric vendor or algorithm creator can submit their algorithm for review. NIST received 733 submissions for its fingerprint review and more than 450 submissions for its facial recognition reviews. NIST accuracy goals depend on the review and scenario being tested, but NIST is looking for an accuracy goal around 1:100,000, meaning one error per 100,000 tests.
"So far, none of the submitted candidates come anywhere close," Grimes wrote, summarizing the NIST findings. "The best solutions have an error rate of 1.9%, meaning almost two mistakes for every 100 tests. That is a far cry from 1:100,000 and certainly nowhere close to the figures touted by most vendors. I have been involved in many biometric deployments at scale and we see far higher rates of errors — false positives or false negatives — than even what NIST is seeing in their best-case scenario lab condition testing. I routinely see errors at 1:500 or lower."
[...] In independent testing, many biometrics simply do not accurately deliver on their promise. On top of that, many vendors, including Apple (iOS) and Google (Android), make marketing choices in their settings, where they choose how stringent or lenient the authentication is. They do not want a lot of people being improperly locked out of their phones, so they choose to make it less strict, in effect giving a greenlight to device access by higher numbers of unauthorized people.
Remember those videos showing phones letting in the children or siblngs of a phone user when using facial recognition? That's a big reason why.
Another key factor is theoretical accuracy versus real-world accuracy. Consider two popular phone authentication methods: facial and fingerprint recognition. In theory, facial recognition is much more discerning because it can consider a larger number of datapoints. In practice, though, that often doesn't happen.
Have you seen any children or siblings getting phone access via fingerprint? Facial recognition has to deal with lighting, cosmetics, hair change and dozens of other factors. None of that is in play when using fingerprint recognition.
There is also a distance issue. With facial recognition, a device needs to be a precise distance from the face to read it accurately — not too close, not too far. I personally use an iPhone with Face ID and I typically see failure 60% of the time.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday December 07, @07:13PM (1 child)
Less accurate than we thought? No, they are only less accurate than idiot higher up managers who watch too many movies thought. And "we" already knew that.
Biometrics are SHIT. At best it is some convenient way to "lock" some unimportant personal device, but it NOT real security, never has been, and never will be.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 07, @07:57PM
~2005 I worked for a radiotherapist / entrepreneur software marketer who wanted to use fingerprint scanning to ID patients prior to delivering therapy.
Us: sure, that's a great addition to reduce mistakes...
Him: what do you mean you'll also need to have an option to select the patient by name/ID from a list? I log in to my laptop every day using my fingerprint?
Us: ... (Him continuing to dominate the conversation then abruptly walking out the door before we can really tell him what's up.)
Rinse, lather, repeat variations of the above for most of a year. Finally:
Us: There is a chance that two fingerprints can be mistaken for each other (we've told him this at least 5 times previously but it didn't sink in before today): we should (must, really) always show the patient Name/ID & photo and ask for confirmation before proceeding.
Him: ??! (genuinely perplexed) You mean fingerprint readers aren't 99.999999999% guaranteed unique (like on TV)?
Us: Yes, try more like 99 44/100%, or one patient mis-identification per several hundred treatment series, particularly when used at busy clinics with dozens of treatment plans active at a given time. Also: our (ever so polite - would NEVER interrupt him to tell him anything) Japanese radiotech can't get the reader on her laptop to recognize her fingerprint 2 days out of 3.
Him: !!!?! Why do they even allow people into laptops using these things if they don't work!!!?!?
Us: (that shrug we have given him 100 times before when repeating ourselves about things he doesn't want to hear...)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 07, @07:21PM
The airport security algorithms are about as effective as baggage handling.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday December 07, @07:57PM (1 child)
I lost a few fingers and toes to chronic neuropathy a few months ago. If my cellphone relied on fingerprints to unlock, I'd be properly screwed.
Here's the thing: if you lose a body part that's used to identify yourself, you're hosed because body parts don't grow back. If your body part measurements are stolen and used to impersonate you, you're hosed because body parts can't be replaced. That's why a non-intimate identification factor is useful: when it's compromised, you replace it.
And that's not even factoring in the fact that they aren't 100% accurate - something everybody has known for a long time.
Biometrics are a very bad idea. It's only secure if you have a James Bond or Mission Impossible idea of what biometric security is.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 07, @08:01PM
I touched my right index fingertip to a hot iron when I was just old enough to reach it standing on the ironing board. To this day, that fingerprint is... unique. Easily distinguished by humans, but the standard fingerprint feature extractors pretty much don't know what to do with it.
