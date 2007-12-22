from the yes dept.
Amazon.com has long been the main go-to place for online product search, but a recent Washington Post article finds that it is no longer giving customers what they want because advertisements are muscling out the real search results:
Running a search for "cat beds," the Post found that the entire first screen of results displayed advertisements masquerading as listings rather than products arrived at because they provided the best combination of price and quality. The results included one ad that featured a dog in the picture, rather than a cat.
On the first five pages of search results, more than half of the listings were either ads or Amazon's own products. A Profitero study found that Amazon lists sponsored products on its first page of search results at a rate twice that of Walmart and four times that of Target. Other online outlets, like food delivery platforms and Google and Apple's app stores, have also started displaying ads as search results.
[...] According to a recap of a webinar published on Search Engine Journal in 2018, 70 percent of customers searching for a product on Amazon never click past the first page of results, 35 percent click on the first product featured on the search page and the first three items account for 64 percent of clicks.
Didn't Google and Amazon both promise to boost third-party sellers' visibility? Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.
Regulators in the EU first began probing tech giants' advertising dominance last year:
While Google's multiple antitrust cases continue to drag on here in the U.S., it looks like the search giant's starting to make a few concessions across the pond. Reuters reports that Google's parent company, Alphabet, has made an offer to European Union regulators in response to an ongoing investigation into the tech giants' adtech business: Don't fine us, and we'll let other companies place their ads on YouTube.
Alphabet has reportedly offered to allow its rival advertising technology companies to place ads beside YouTube videos in negotiations with the European Commission, rather than obligating them to use Google Ad Manager, Display & Video 360, and Google Ads to do so. [...]
Amazon has reportedly ceded ground in a similar antitrust investigation. The ecommerce company has offered to boost third-party sellers' visibility in its online marketplace and to share shopper data with them so as to avoid fines, Reuters reports. European regulators could fine Google and Amazon up to 10% of the companies' global revenue if they do conclude the tech giants engaged in anti-competitive practices.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday December 07, @09:25PM (3 children)
If the review is on the seller's website, you can bet your shiny dollar it's not impartial, because why would a merchant host reviews that hamper sales of the product eh?
If the review is on the website of a third-party for-profit, ask yourself how said company may benefit from posting fake reviews. Or how they may be in cahoots with the providers of the goods or services being reviewed.
Also, even if the website hosting the review is honest, assume the review itself is fake or astroturfing, because fake reviews cost essentially nothing to post.
In other words, unless you on a forum or in an online community you know well, where you have a reasonable expectation that people who review a product or service do so honestly, you can pretty much assume any positive reviews you read online are BS.
That's why you should always look for and read negative reviews, never positive reviews: negative reviews will tell you if the product or service is bad. Lack of negative reviews will tell you that you have a reasonable chance that the product or service may be alright. Because unless it's exceptionally good, no actual person bothers to post positive reviews.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 07, @09:39PM
The proliferation of 5.0/5 star ratings has, IMO, turned ratings into a meaningless waste of screen space.
There's the 5 star company shills, there's the 5 star distributor and reseller shills, there's the 5 star compensated reviewers, and there's the 1 star sour grapes customer who ordered an orange and was disappointed that it wasn't an apple, or that the return policy didn't cover return shipping, or whatever.
I am a compensated reviewer for (undisclosed company) and I make it a point to never give 5 stars on every single category I rate of any given product. Generally, I like the stuff I get to review (I'm
probablydefinitely profiled and they probably only send me stuff they think I'm going to like...) but, if everything always gets 5 stars, where's the information in that signal? And, I confess, when I'm feeling like giving 3 stars instead of 4, I might be a bit swayed by the thought: are they going to keep compensating me to review cool stuff if I give mostly bad reviews? Nevertheless, when a product "earns" 2 or 1 stars, that's what my review gives it.
In a perfect world, there would be transparency about who is doing the reviews, what their average review is, etc. If you look at my Google Guide reviews, you'd find a 4.something star average - which I sincerely hopes adds weight to the 1 star reviews I give when I've got some sour grapes to air out about a place.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 07, @09:44PM
>negative reviews will tell you if the product or service is bad.
Or, if competitors' shills have been incentivized to go around spreading bad reviews...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 07, @10:53PM
So: I currently work at Amazon on the exact systems you're talking about (the money was much better than my other offers), and I can't say too many of the details without breaking my NDA, but I can say with absolute confidence that we aren't adding fake reviews, nor do we want to do so. And we make an effort to stop third-party sellers from being able to put in fake reviews as well. Also, there's a bunch of people who are better at the math than me looking at how to use the information we get about how orders worked out to get the reviews and ratings and such to be more accurate, precise, and useful so that you're more likely to order stuff from a seller that's going to give you exactly what you wanted.
The reason for this, even if you (correctly) assume my employer is a money-grubbing megacorp who would screw over their customers if they thought it was profitable, is that if somebody buys something from a schlock company, and it's a scam, then we have to deal with the returns and chargebacks and such, and that's a bunch of hassle and costs. The way Amazon makes the most money on physical goods is if you buy a bunch of stuff, you get it quickly and it's all exactly what you wanted, so you're happy, and you come back and buy more stuff. Which means that's what I and others I work with are trying to make happen.
And yes, I and the people I work with also are trying to follow regulations, at least the ones we're told about from the lawyers.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday December 07, @09:28PM (1 child)
most people are quite trusting and quite lazy
the online platforms rely on these characteristics.
How should society deal with gullibility?
Education would help- but that is true for everything (medicine, vaccines, climate, weather...)
On the other hand, snake oil peddlers and multinational leeches deserve to rip people off, don't they?
Caveat emptor!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 07, @09:48PM
That is a core point of law [wikipedia.org]. I mean, if they're required to say "not recognized by the herpetological drug administration" on the bottle, maybe that's a good start.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 07, @09:42PM (1 child)
i bet Google AdWords watched a lot of youtube videos on cats sleeping in beds [youtu.be] and was able to make multiple cognitive jumps to beds so good that cats will steal them. Or maybe it matched the search to advertisements suggesting you buy a dog and a bed at the same time for maximum cat satisfaction.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 07, @09:52PM
I'm going to go for: Dog bed sellers paid for their products to appear in response to searches for "cat bed."
