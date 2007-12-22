from the wrong dept.
Denver Police Department vows to train officers on how "Find My" app works:
In January, Colorado police officers confined a 77-year-old grandmother named Ruby Johnson for hours in a squad car without even offering a glass of water during a time when she was due to take her daily medications—why?
Nobody told Johnson what was going on when she opened her front door to a SWAT team assembled on her lawn. Much later, she found out about a stolen truck—reportedly with six guns and an iPhone stashed inside—wrongly believed to be parked in her garage based on no evidence other than her home being located within a wide blue circle drawn by a "Find My" iPhone app. Now she's suing a Denver cop for conducting what she believes was an illegal search of her home based on what her legal team describes as either an intentionally or recklessly defective application for a search warrant that was "wholly devoid of probable cause."
[...]
according to a complaint that Johnson filed last week. The search didn't turn up a truck, guns, or an iPhone, and Johnson's legal team wrote in the complaint that Staab either knew, or should've known, that there was no valid nexus to connect Johnson's home to the truck theft.
[...]
"Detective Staab had no grounds to seek a search warrant," Mark Silverstein, ACLU of Colorado legal director and part of Johnson's legal team, said in a press release. "His supervisor should have vetoed it. The district attorney should not have green-lighted it, the judge should have rejected it, and the SWAT team should have stayed home."
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by vux984 on Thursday December 08, @12:26AM (2 children)
Last week i read a long sob story (elsewhere) about how some guy who had his thing stolen, used the find-my-shiny feature and figured out whose house it was in. He called the cops showed him the geo location, and they wouldn't do anything. And there was much gnashing of teeth and wringing of hands about how ridiculous this was...how dare they not act on find-my-shiny! Justice was not served here! They should have known about this technology and how reliable it is!
Today I read a long sob story about a grandma whose house WAS searched because the find-my-shiny associated with a stolen truck and a bunch of guns picked her house. And grandma was detained for a few hours without even a glass of water! And there was much gnashing of teeth and wringing of hands about how ridiculous this was... how dare they act on find-my-shiny! Justice was not served here! They should have known about this technology and how reliable it is!
Some days I feel sorry for law enforcement. It's truly an impossible job sometimes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 08, @01:29AM
Especially if there are no smart cops on your team to avoid situations like these:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-barring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836 [go.com]
(Score: 2, Touché) by Adam on Thursday December 08, @01:33AM
In the first case, they weren't doing their job. In the second case, they were doing their job terribly. Competence isn't an unreasonable expectation.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday December 08, @12:29AM (3 children)
Correct me if I'm wrong, but searching a home in the US requires a warrant signed by a judge, doesn't it? Did the cop just muscle in, grab her and lock her in his car? Even if she stole the truck that wouldn't be legal.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday December 08, @01:14AM (2 children)
He went through the proper channels, and (making this all up?) the district attorney wanted to make progress on the case, the judge wanted to keep the police department in its good graces, and the SWAT team was whining that they were bored that they hadn't been called out in a while. So hooray, the system works.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 08, @01:31AM (1 child)
Note: SWATing is dangerous only when the SWAT teams are badly trained and dangerous.
(Score: 3, Touché) by EJ on Thursday December 08, @01:34AM
So, only most of the time...