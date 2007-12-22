In January, Colorado police officers confined a 77-year-old grandmother named Ruby Johnson for hours in a squad car without even offering a glass of water during a time when she was due to take her daily medications—why?

Nobody told Johnson what was going on when she opened her front door to a SWAT team assembled on her lawn. Much later, she found out about a stolen truck—reportedly with six guns and an iPhone stashed inside—wrongly believed to be parked in her garage based on no evidence other than her home being located within a wide blue circle drawn by a "Find My" iPhone app. Now she's suing a Denver cop for conducting what she believes was an illegal search of her home based on what her legal team describes as either an intentionally or recklessly defective application for a search warrant that was "wholly devoid of probable cause."

[...]

according to a complaint that Johnson filed last week. The search didn't turn up a truck, guns, or an iPhone, and Johnson's legal team wrote in the complaint that Staab either knew, or should've known, that there was no valid nexus to connect Johnson's home to the truck theft.

[...]

"Detective Staab had no grounds to seek a search warrant," Mark Silverstein, ACLU of Colorado legal director and part of Johnson's legal team, said in a press release. "His supervisor should have vetoed it. The district attorney should not have green-lighted it, the judge should have rejected it, and the SWAT team should have stayed home."