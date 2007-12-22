It looks like airplane mode will become a thing of the past in the European Union (EU) starting next year, following the European Commission's decision to allow airline passengers to use data and even perhaps make calls while in the air. The ruling will allow airlines to provide 5G technology rather than offering historically slow free wifi or requiring passengers to pay for data access.

Under the new rules, airline passengers will be able to stream music and videos, access their apps, and make phone calls on planes equipped with 5G. The plan will "enable innovative services for people" and help European companies grow, Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, said in a statement.

[...] Airlines will use special network equipment called 'pico-cell' to route calls, texts, and data through a satellite network that connects the airplane to the ground-based mobile network.

[...] "There was a concern they could interfere with automatic flight control systems," Whittingham told the outlet. "What has been found with experience is the risk of interference is very small. The recommendation has always been that once you are in flight, devices should be in airplane mode."

The concern for 5G interference has remained a concern in the U.S., but Whittingham said the same concerns don't apply in the UK and the EU.

[...] Under the new ruling, EU state members will need to make 5G technology accessible on airlines by June 30, 2023.