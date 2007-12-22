Stories
Fusion Power is 'Approaching' Reality Thanks to a Magnetic Field Breakthrough

posted by hubie on Thursday December 08, @05:37AM
fliptop writes:

A boost from magnetism is nearly enough to achieve fusion ignition:

Fusion power may be a more realistic prospect than you think. As Motherboard reports, researchers at the Energy Department's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have discovered that a new magnetic field setup more than tripled the energy output of the fusion reaction hotspot in experiments, "approaching" the level required for self-sustaining ignition in plasmas. The field was particularly effective at trapping heat within the hotspot, boosting the energy yield.

The hotspot's creation involved blasting 200 lasers at a fusion fuel pellet made from hydrogen isotopes like deuterium and tritium. The resulting X-rays made the pellet implode and thus produce the extremely high pressures and heat needed for fusion. The team achieved their feat by wrapping a coil around a pellet made using special metals.

Also at Motherboard and Yahoo News. Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.

