In October, the university quietly introduced heat sensors under desk without notifying students or seeking their consent:
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
Early in October, Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi installed motion sensors under all the desks at the school's Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex (ISEC), a facility used by graduate students and home to the "Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute" which studies surveillance. These sensors were installed at night—without student knowledge or consent—and when pressed for an explanation, students were told this was part of a study on "desk usage," according to a blog post by Max von Hippel, a Privacy Institute PhD candidate who wrote about the situation for the Tech Workers Coalition's newsletter.
[...] Von Hippel told Motherboard, however, that desk usage can already be tracked because desks are assigned and badges are required to enter the rooms. Instead, he believes the sensors were a rationale for the administration—which owns the building—to push out computer science students who don't use the building as much as others might.
In response, students began to raise concerns about the sensors, and an email was sent out by Luzzi attempting to address issues raised by students.
[...] At this first listening session, Luzzi asked that grad student attendees "trust the university since you trust them to give you a degree," Luzzi also maintained that "we are not doing any science here" as another defense of the decision to not seek IRB approval.
[...] After that, the students at the Privacy Institute, which specialize in studying surveillance and reversing its harm, started removing the sensors, hacking into them, and working on an open source guide so other students could do the same. Luzzi had claimed the devices were secure and the data encrypted, but Privacy Institute students learned they were relatively insecure and unencrypted. "The students of this facility, including myself, the way that we get publications is that we take systems like this and we explore flaws in them. We explain what's bad about them, why they don't work, and so they could not have picked a group of students who were more suitable to figure out why their study was stupid."
[...] Another listening session followed, this time for professors only, and where Luzzi claimed the devices were not subject to IRB approval because "they don't sense humans in particular - they sense any heat source." More sensors were removed afterwards and put into a "public art piece" in the building lobby spelling out NO!
[...] Afterwards, von Hippel took to Twitter and shares what becomes a semi-viral thread documenting the entire timeline of events from the secret installation of the sensors to the listening session occurring that day. Hours later, the sensors are removed and Luzzi writes one last email:
"Given the concerns voiced by a population of our graduate students around the project to gather data on desk usage in a model research building (ISEC), we are pulling all of the desk occupancy sensors from the building. For those of you who have engaged in discussion, please accept my gratitude for that engagement."
[...] These rollouts are part of what Cory Doctrow calls the "shitty technology adoption curve" whereby horrible, unethical and immoral technologies are normalized and rationalized by being deployed on vulnerable populations for constantly shifting reasons. You start with people whose concerns can be ignored—migrants, prisoners, homeless populations—then scale it upwards—children in school, contractors, un-unionized workers. By the time it gets to people whose concerns and objections would be the loudest and most integral to its rejection, the technology has already been widely deployed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 08, @08:49AM
__________________
| Students 1 |
| Administration 0 |
|__________________|
