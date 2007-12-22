More than a dozen industry associations including the US Chamber of Commerce this week issued a joint statement warning the EU against adopting rules that would effectively exclude US cloud providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft from doing business in much of Europe.

The statement filed by 13 industry associations, including the US Chamber of Commerce, Japan's Association of New Economy, and the Latin American Internet Association, addresses proposed changes by the EU cybersecurity agency ENISA. The expected tweaks would change how governments and companies use cloud providers, and potentially which operators they could pick, according to documents passed to Reuters.

The issue at hand are changes to the European Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services (EUCS) proposed in May that Reuters reports would require cloud services to be operated and maintained from the EU and require that customer data be stored and processed in the continent according to its rules.

"These EUCS requirements are seemingly designed to ensure that non-EU suppliers cannot access the EU market on an equal footing, thereby preventing European industries and governments from fully benefiting from the offerings of these global suppliers," the joint statement reads.