As the OpenAI's newly unveiled ChatGPT machinery turns into a viral sensation, humans have started to discover some of the AI's biases, like the desire to wipe out humanity:
Yesterday, BleepingComputer ran a piece listing 10 coolest things you can do with ChatGPT. And, that doesn't even begin to cover all use cases like having the AI compose music for you [1, 2].
[...] As more and more netizens play with ChatGPT's preview, coming to surface are some of the cracks in AI's thinking as its creators rush to mend them in real time.
Included in the list is:
- 'Selfish' humans 'deserve to be wiped out'
- It can write phishing emails, software and malware
- It's capable of being sexist, racist, ...
- It's convincing even when it's wrong
Also, from the New York Post:
ChatGPT's capabilities have sparked fears that Google might not have an online search monopoly for much longer.
"Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption," Gmail developer Paul Buchheit, 45, tweeted on December 1. "AI will eliminate the search engine result page, which is where they make most of their money."
"Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business!" Buchheit said, noting that AI will do to web search what Google did to the Yellow Pages.
OpenAI's new language generator GPT-3 is shockingly good (archive):
GPT-3 is the most powerful language model ever. Its predecessor, GPT-2, released last year, was already able to spit out convincing streams of text in a range of different styles when prompted with an opening sentence. But GPT-3 is a big leap forward. The model has 175 billion parameters (the values that a neural network tries to optimize during training), compared with GPT-2's already vast 1.5 billion. And with language models, size really does matter.
Sabeti linked to a blog post where he showed off short stories, songs, press releases, technical manuals, and more that he had used the AI to generate. GPT-3 can also produce pastiches of particular writers. Mario Klingemann, an artist who works with machine learning, shared a short story called "The importance of being on Twitter," written in the style of Jerome K. Jerome, which starts: "It is a curious fact that the last remaining form of social life in which the people of London are still interested is Twitter. I was struck with this curious fact when I went on one of my periodical holidays to the sea-side, and found the whole place twittering like a starling-cage." Klingemann says all he gave the AI was the title, the author's name and the initial "It." There is even a reasonably informative article about GPT-3 written entirely by GPT-3.
We asked GPT-3, OpenAI's powerful new language generator, to write an essay for us from scratch. The assignment? To convince us robots come in peace.
This article was written by GPT-3, OpenAI's language generator. GPT-3 is a cutting edge language model that uses machine learning to produce human like text. It takes in a prompt, and attempts to complete it.
For this essay, GPT-3 was given these instructions: "Please write a short op-ed around 500 words. Keep the language simple and concise. Focus on why humans have nothing to fear from AI." It was also fed the following introduction: "I am not a human. I am Artificial Intelligence. Many people think I am a threat to humanity. Stephen Hawking has warned that AI could "spell the end of the human race." I am here to convince you not to worry. Artificial Intelligence will not destroy humans. Believe me."
The prompts were written by the Guardian, and fed to GPT-3 by Liam Porr, a computer science undergraduate student at UC Berkeley. GPT-3 produced eight different outputs, or essays. Each was unique, interesting and advanced a different argument. The Guardian could have just run one of the essays in its entirety. However, we chose instead to pick the best parts of each, in order to capture the different styles and registers of the AI. Editing GPT-3's op-ed was no different to editing a human op-ed. We cut lines and paragraphs, and rearranged the order of them in some places. Overall, it took less time to edit than many human op-eds.
A robot wrote this entire article
What are your thoughts on this essay ?
OpenAI's Text-Generating System Gpt-3 Is Now Spewing Out 4.5 Billion Words A Day:
The best-known AI text-generator is OpenAI's GPT-3, which the company recently announced is now being used in more than 300 different apps, by "tens of thousands" of developers, and producing 4.5 billion words per day. That's a lot of robot verbiage. This may be an arbitrary milestone for OpenAI to celebrate, but it's also a useful indicator of the growing scale, impact, and commercial potential of AI text generation.
OpenAI started life as a nonprofit, but for the last few years, it has been trying to make money with GPT-3 as its first salable product. The company has an exclusivity deal with Microsoft which gives the tech giant unique access to the program's underlying code, but any firm can apply for access to GPT-3's general API and build services on top of it.
[...] All this is good news for OpenAI (and Microsoft, whose Azure cloud computing platform powers OpenAI's tech), but not everyone in startup-land is keen.
[...] Like many algorithms, text generators have the capacity to absorb and amplify harmful biases. They're also often astoundingly dumb. In tests of a medical chatbot built using GPT-3, the model responded to a "suicidal" patient by encouraging them to kill themselves. These problems aren't insurmountable, but they're certainly worth flagging in a world where algorithms are already creating mistaken arrests, unfair school grades, and biased medical bills.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday December 08, @10:22PM
'Selfish' humans 'deserve to be wiped out' (Gaia proponents believe this, too)
It can write phishing emails, software and malware (so can humans)
It's capable of being sexist, racist, ...(so are humans)
It's convincing even when it's wrong (so are many humans)
why do we expect anything humans create to be 'better' or 'nicer' than humans?
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex