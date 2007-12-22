blockquote>Some Amazon users will now earn $2 dollar per month for agreeing to share their traffic data with the retail giant.

Under the company's new invite-only Ad Verification program [note that this URL has a bunch of embedded tracking IDs, presumably to make sure BI gets paid for the click through to the Amazon program site], Amazon is tracking what ads participants saw, where they saw them, and the time of day they were viewed. This includes Amazon's own ads and third-party ads on the platform.

Through the program, Amazon hopes to offer more personalized-ad experiences to customers that reflect what they have previously purchased, according to Amazon.

"Your participation will help brands offer better products and make ads from Amazon more relevant,"Amazon wrote in its Shopper Panel FAQ.

[...] The deal is part of the Amazon Shopper Panel, an invite-only program where select Amazon customers can earn $10 per month if they upload 10 eligible receipts from purchases made outside of Amazon. Panelists can receive additional monthly rewards for completing short surveys.

The Ad Verification program — currently limited to US and UK-based Amazon customers — was launched in the wake of concerns from privacy advocates over how Amazon handles sensitive user data.