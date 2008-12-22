Elon Musk's "extremely hardcore" vision for Twitter seems to have manifested itself in sad little conference-room sleeping quarters at the company's recently depopulated headquarters.

On Monday, employees returning to work at the company's San Francisco location were greeted by modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors — a significant upgrade over the Therm-a-Rest+sleeping bag situation showcased by one Twitter employee in November. One room even has a plant.

A photo of one converted bedroom shared with Forbes showed bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs just begging for convivial workplace collaboration.

One source said that no announcement or context was provided to employees, and presumed that the beds are for remaining "hardcore" staffers to be able to stay overnight at the office. "It's not a good look," they said. "It's yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up."

[...] In mid-November, Musk tweeted that he would be working and sleeping at the corporate offices along Market Street "until the org is fixed." However, that tweet has since been deleted.