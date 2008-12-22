The UK government is backing proposed legislation that would give workers the right to request flexible working arrangements from day one of their employment.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw millions of workers start working from home as lockdown orders were enforced, most employees continued to have flexibility over how and when they work, with many organizations now practicing a hybrid work model.

In 2021, the UK experienced an acceleration in the adoption of flexible working, according to research from software company Unit4. However, a survey published by Trades Union Congress (TUC) in October 2021 found that half of the 13,000 working mothers who were surveyed said their boss had rejected their flexible working request, or only accepted part of it. Furthermore, 86% of respondents who were already working flexibly said they have faced discrimination and disadvantages at work as a result.

Currently, employees in the UK are only allowed one request for flexible work arrangements per year, whereas the new bill allows for two requests per year. Additionally, the new legislation would require employers to consult with employees before being allowed to refuse a flexible working application. They would also be required to discuss other options before rejecting a request, while the deadline to respond to the flexible working applications will be reduced to two months, instead of three.

These changes will be particularly beneficial for employees, said Tracey Hudson, executive director at consultancy HRDept, adding that bringing forward the draft legislation now, during a cost-of-living crisis, will be appreciated by a lot of people who are trying to balance childcare and other caring responsibilities with juggling a new job.