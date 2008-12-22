Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Fifty Years Later, Remastered Images Reveal Apollo 17 in Stunning Clarity

posted by janrinok on Friday December 09, @10:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the remastered dept.
/dev/random News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2022/12/fifty-years-later-remastered-images-reveal-apollo-17-in-stunning-clarity/

Shortly after midnight, 50 years ago this morning, the Apollo 17 mission lifted off from Florida. With Gene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt, and Ron Evans on board, this was NASA's sixth and final spaceflight to the lunar surface.

Cernan and Schmitt spent three days on the Moon, setting records for the longest distance traversed in their rover—7.6 km—and the amount of lunar rocks returned. But today, what the mission is perhaps most remembered for is the fact that it was the last time humans landed on the Moon—or even went beyond low Earth orbit.

[...] Earlier this year, a British photographer named Andy Saunders published a book titled Apollo Remastered, which showcases 400 photos from the Apollo missions to the Moon. Astronauts took about 20,000 images on Hasselblad cameras during the Apollo program. Saunders has used various editing techniques, including stacking images from 16 mm video film, to create much clearer images from these iconic missions than have been seen before. The results are revealing and beautiful.

To mark the historic launch of Apollo 17, Saunders shared eight high-resolution images from his book with Ars, along with captions. You can click on any of the photos to enlarge them.

In addition, here is an interesting Apollo photo collection shared by a commenter on the Arstechnica article: https://www.flickr.com/photos/projectapolloarchive/albums

Original Submission


«  UK Set to Mandate Right to Request Flexible Work From First Day on the Job
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Fifty Years Later, Remastered Images Reveal Apollo 17 in Stunning Clarity | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by EJ on Friday December 09, @11:16PM

    by EJ (2452) on Friday December 09, @11:16PM (#1281909)

    Just like George Lucas, they decided to remove the original practical effects miniature models with newer CGI.

(1)