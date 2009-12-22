FCC Orders Telecoms to Block Asshole Scammers Targeting Student Loan Forgiveness Seekers:
U.S. telecom providers, under a new FCC order, will have to take "all necessary steps" to block calls from a shady communication company engaged in a mass robocall scam praying on people seeking student loan forgiveness.
The scammer company, called Urth Access, LLC, would reportedly spam users with calls urging them to forfeit their personal information or pay a fee in order to receive up to around $10,000 in student loan debt relief. Many of the scams reportedly referred to the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness plan to give the messages a semblance of credibility. Though numerous fraudsters took part in the scam, an investigation conducted by the FCC and its private partner YouMail said Urth Access stood apart as the largest, accounting for around 40% of the robocalls in October.
"Scam robocalls try to pull from the headlines to confuse consumers," FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "Trying to take advantage of people who want help paying off their student loans. Today we're cutting these scammers off so they can't use efforts to provide student loan debt relief as cover for fraud."
The new order asks telecommunications companies to cease accepting phone calls coming from Urath Access, or report efforts they are making to limit Urath's reach in an effort to shut down the scams.
"We will continue to deploy all of the tools in our arsenal to eliminate bad actors' access to U.S. communications networks in furtherance of their schemes," Rosenworcel added.
If all of this sounds somewhat familiar, it's because robocalls are one of the most pervasive scourges in modern communications that just can't seem to die. In 2021 alone, U.S. adults were slammed with 78.9 billion robocalls, according to a GSMA report. That's up 2% from 2020 but down from a 2020 high of 106.9 billion calls. All of that's leading to real world financial harm for victims. Last year, according to a report from Truecaller, U.S. adults were collectively scammed out of $29.8 billion due to phone scams.
Reporting from 5 months ago:
FCC hands down $116M robocall fine, begs for the power to hammer perps: