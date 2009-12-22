A company that builds floating, sustainable datacenters has signed leases for two new 7.5 megawatt facilities, one in Marseille in France and another in Los Angeles, California.

Nautilus Data Technologies claims to be able to have datacenters built to its design and operational within 12 months, and has facilities already operating on barges moored in rivers or ports.

According to the company, both of the new locations offer advantages for siting datacenter facilities, including access to major telecommunications hubs, a robust power grid, and a temperate climate. The Los Angeles location is said to offer customers direct access to the One Wilshire Campus, a termination point for multiple international fiber links, making it a key communications hub of the Pacific Rim.

Meanwhile, the Marseille facility will be sited less than 3km (1.8 miles) from the nearest cable landing station and will be close to other major access points, with Marseille also a trans-Atlantic gateway point linking Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Chief Executive Officer of the Marseille Port Authority Hervé Martel said that as France's second largest datacenter market, the city wanted a new bit barn to have sustainable credentials.

"We wanted to bring a datacenter that truly considers its effect on the community. A datacenter that doesn't waste our resources and runs with less power," he said in a statement.

A key part of the company's datacenter architecture is its cooling system, which uses a combination of a closed loop system and water drawn from the environment to keep IT infrastructure operating within acceptable limits. This system is claimed to consume no water and requires 30 percent less power than alternatives.