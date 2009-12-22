Afl uses files to feed data to programs to get them to crash or otherwise misbehave. I had wondered for a few years how I could use afl with things that talk to the network. Because that's what I mostly work on. In hindsight it's quite obvious. You identify the main parsing function, wrap it in a new main() function and Robert is your father's nearest male relative.

The two main takeaways from this are: One, if someone messes up somewhere, go look if you messed up in the same or similar way somewhere else. Two, afl is pretty easy to use, even for network programs. 30 minutes from reading about afl for the first time to finding a bug in a real world program is pretty neat.