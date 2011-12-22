from the what-happens-in-the-autonomous-taxi-stays-in-the-autonomous-taxi dept.
Uber Launches Robotaxi Service in Las Vegas:
The future of ridesharing has arrived in Las Vegas. In a press release, driverless technology company Motional announced a non-exclusive 10-year partnership with Uber allowing users of the ridesharing app to hail a robotaxi in the Silver City.
The launch marks the first time Uber customers will be able to book rides with an autonomous vehicle. However, the lifts won't be completely devoid of human interaction. The Verge reports that the pilot program will feature safety drivers behind the wheel of the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5-based robotaxis. The company intends to have completely driverless rides in 2023.
Robotaxis are now available for UberX and Uber Comfort Electric tiers in the ridesharing app. And, for now, rides are free. Although, both companies state that paid fares will be coming in the near future.
For the first time, the Uber app can be used to hail an autonomous vehicle:
It's the first time that autonomous vehicles have been made available to customers on Uber's app. The company signed a 10-year deal with Motional to deploy AVs on its ride-hailing and delivery platforms earlier this year.
The deal isn't exclusive: Motional also operates an autonomous taxi service in Las Vegas with Uber's main competitor Lyft, while Uber has a 10-year deal with Nuro to use the company's driverless delivery pods in California and Texas. (Uber also has a delivery pilot underway with Motional in Santa Monica.)
[...] Motional says its next market for both ride-hailing customers will be Los Angeles. California requires AV companies to obtain a series of permits from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles and Public Utilities Commission before they are legally approved to ferry passengers, accept money for trips, and operate fully driverless cars as part of a commercial service. The company has applied for the first of these permits with the California DMV but has yet to receive approval.