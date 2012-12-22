from the choose-wisely dept.
There's a whole family of Red Hat Enterprise Linux variants, each with its own users. So, what's the right one for you? It depends on your needs:
Lately, I've noticed a lot of confusion about Red Hat's Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and related distros, such as AlmaLinux OS, Oracle Linux, and Rocky Linux. In addition, there are Red Hat's own RHEL variants, CentOS Stream and Fedora. Mea culpa. It is confusing. Let me help straighten things out.
[...] many people used a community RHEL distro called Community Enterprise Operating system (CentOS) instead of Oracle Linux. Founded by Gregory Kurtzer, this was the most successful of the early RHEL clones. Indeed, CentOS proved to be far more popular than RHEL in such critical markets as web servers.
[...] So, first, [Red Hat] adopted CentOS in 2014. CentOS continued on its free license way, while Red Hat hoped it could persuade CentOS users to become RHEL customers. It didn't work out.
So, in late 2020, Red Hat changed CentOS from being a stable RHEL clone to being a rolling Linux release distro, CentOS Stream. In addition, the plan was that while Red Hat would continue to support the older CentOS 7 release until at least June 30, 2024, the newer CentOS 8 version, instead of being supported until 2029, would run out of support at the end of 2021.
That went over like a lead balloon with the hundreds of thousands of CentOS users.
The article goes on to explain how two leading Linux developers, CloudLinux founder and CEO Igor Seletskiy, and CentOS founder and CIQ CEO Gregory Kurtzer, decided to create their own RHEL clones, namely AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux:
The idea here, Kurtzer said, is that "Open-source projects should not be subject to corporate control or business agendas. What makes a successful open source project isn't having a single individual behind it or even having a massive company behind it; what makes it successful is having many individuals and many companies all supporting and managing it collectively, in line with shared interests.
I've been migrating my CentOS servers over to Rocky Linux and the process has been relatively painless. Additionally, the OS is named in the NIST Implementation Under Test List. Most libraries and modules can be found on pkgs.org. What has been your experience with migrating away from CentOS?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday December 13, @11:39AM
Often, the answer is "none of the above", and picking a non-Red-Hat-based distro. I can say from experience that building custom DEBs is much easier than building RPMs, for instance.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 13, @11:55AM
https://news.fnal.gov/2022/12/fermilab-cern-recommendation-for-linux-distribution/ [fnal.gov]
It seems they picked Alma as their replacement. For me personally? I don't care. I don't think I would be running either.