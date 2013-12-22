from the any-color-they-want dept.
Autoevolution covers a truck driver Tomasz Orynski's scathing review of the Tesla Semi, calling it "a completely stupid vehicle."
Orynski focused his entire analysis on cabin usability. Tesla claimed to have "built it around the driver," but he talked about several examples of why that is just nonsense. Starting by how much space it just wastes with its central seating position. While that is the one the McLaren F1 adopted, it works better on hypercars than on trucks.
The Polish truck driver also states that the central driving position makes it more challenging to look ahead and overtake. That happens because a truck is a wide vehicle. If you are in the middle of the cabin, you are far from the edge of the lane, where you have a better view of the traffic ahead. On a two-way road, that's also where you can see oncoming traffic.
Truck drivers have to pay tolls, talk to people in gatehouses, and handle the paperwork while entering a factory or delivering anything. The Semi does not give access to a window. In fact, it has no windows that can be opened: the driver will have to get up from their seat, open the door and deal with whatever they need – even in the winter.
[...] The Polish truck driver also hates the massive screens inside the Semi. According to him, the "tablets are simply not designed for use in moving vehicles." Orynski says drivers need physical buttons that they can reach without taking their eyes off the road. He also complains about how they reflect stuff and glow too much, even in dark mode, which makes them terrible for night driving.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday December 14, @08:25PM (2 children)
Seriously? You can't open the windows?
Also, his points about not sitting near the lane edge are important. Anyone who has had the misfortune to drive a UK car in Europe, or vice versa, will immediately understand the problem.
Touch screens vs. buttons is an old complaint about all Teslas.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday December 14, @08:39PM
I'm reminded of that one bit in one of the Hitchhiker's Guide books (2nd or 3rd?) about the building where you couldn't open the windows because it was Impossible for the A/C to fail.
I miss Douglas Adams.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 14, @08:46PM
I believe the Tesla truck cab is designed around the automatic driver, not the flesh and blood union worker who is required to sit in the seat.
Overtaking? Leave that to Kitt to decide and execute.
Paying tolls? Automatic deduction from your Bank of Mu$k transfer accounts.
Talk to people in gatehouses? ChatGPT will handle that for you with the left outside screen and microphone / speakers.
Paperwork? Didn't that all go away already?
Night driving? The LIDAR isn't annoyed with night-vision defeating glowy screens.
Windows that don't open? Get with the times - buildings have been doing away with opening windows for decades, do you really want to breathe the air on a roadway while fossil fuels (and lithium batteries and their housings) are burning out there? See also: Douglas Addams quote elsewhere in the comments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 14, @08:35PM
