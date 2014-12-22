The Chinese government has reportedly banned exports of Loongson CPUs based on the LoongArch microarchitecture to Russia and other countries, citing the strategic importance of these processors that are used by the country's military. For some Russian companies, Loongson chips could have become an alternative to x86 processors from AMD and Intel if partners of these two companies cease to ship these CPUs to Russia via other countries.

Sources close to the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media as well sources with knowledge of the local high-tech industry told Kommersant business daily that the Chinese government has banned exports of Loongson processors featuring the LoongArch microarchitecture to other countries. This is not going to have an immediate impact on the local market, but it could leave Russia without alternatives to processors from AMD and Intel.

[...] Kommersant admits that the Chinese government and Loongson have not yet formally put restrictions on exports of LoongArch-based CPUs. At present, it is still possible to get Loongson LS3A5000-based systems and motherboards from AliExpress, but these parts are rather expensive. Given that the performance of Loongson CPUs is significantly lower compared to processors from AMD and Intel, it's hard to expect these products will get any traction anywhere except China.