New research from Slack has found a disconnect between bosses and employees regarding work expectations during the Christmas period, with a third of workers stating they plan to be online and available to work during the holiday season, despite the majority of UK employers encouraging their employees to switch off.

The Slack Holiday Season Survey, comprises responses from more than 2,000 UK office workers surveyed by market research firm YouGov on behalf of Slack, also found that 36% of employees who are available for work will check in on Christmas Eve—even though it falls on a Saturday this year. Furthermore, 19% said they plan to check their work messages on Boxing Day, while 10% will do so on Christmas Day.

With a gap existing between bosses and their employees regarding work over Christmas, it appears that expectations must be clearer. In fact, half (49%) of employees—as well as 50% of bosses—worry that the pressure to be constantly available for work will lead to burnout. Amongst those surveyed by YouGov, 54% are concerned about themselves or their co-workers burning out, with this figure sitting at 51% for bosses.

However, it's not just a mismatch of expectations—53% of those who say they are available to work despite having time off indicated they struggle to disconnect because of their own drive, with 33% of respondents saying it takes them up to three days to switch off during the holidays.