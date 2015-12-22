The future began 75 years ago this week with the invention of something small that's considered the most manufactured item in human history. Odds are, you are surrounded by them right now.

The transistor was born in December of 1947, in New Jersey, and it has defined the last half of the 20th century and the first quarter of the 21st. We're exploring the cultures of innovation that brought us the device that changed everything.

Take a look around the room. You'd be hard-pressed to find a gadget or gizmo within reach that does not contain a transistor. Just about everything electronic is full of them.