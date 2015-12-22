The latest idea in the long gestation of the online harms legislation:
The UK government is putting forward changes to the law which would require social media platforms to give users the option to avoid seeing and engaging with harmful — but legal — content.
Presenting the amended Online Safety Bill to Parliament this week, Michelle Donelan, the minister for digital, culture, media and sport pledged to create a "third shield" to protect users from harmful content. She promised the mechanism, to be built by platform providers if the bill makes it into law, "transfers power away from Silicon Valley algorithms to ordinary people."
"Our new triple-shield mechanism puts accountability, transparency and choice at the heart of the way we interact with each other online. If [the content] is illegal, it has to go. If it violates a company's terms and conditions, it has to go. Under the third and final layer of the triple-shield, platforms must offer users tools to allow them to choose what kind of content they want to see and engage with," Donelan told Parliament.
[...] Rather than strict ID-base age-verification, platform providers would be forced to publish data revealing the risk of children viewing such content on their systems.
[...] However, Lucy Powell, shadow minister for digital, culture, media and sport, said: "Simply holding platforms to account for their own terms and conditions – the Secretary of State referred to that earlier – which, as we saw just this week at Twitter, can be rewritten or changed at whim, will not constitute robust enough regulation to deal with the threat that these platforms present.
"To protect children, the government are relying on age verification, but as those with teenage children are well aware – including many of us in the House – most of them pass themselves off as older than they are, and verification is easy to get around. The proposed three shields for adults are just not workable and do not hold up to scrutiny. Let us be clear that the raft of new amendments that have been tabled by the government this week are nothing more than a major weakening and narrowing of this long-awaited legislation," Powell said.