Today, the cybersecurity industry faces numerous challenges — increasingly persistent and devious threat actors, a daily flood of data full of extraneous information and false alarms across multiple, unconnected security systems, and a serious shortage of skilled professionals. Additionally, the attack surfaces organizations have to understand and protect are bigger now than ever before. Threats aren't coming from one angle, organizations need to understand business risk from cyber attacks, physical security and operational disruptions, attacks on their reputation, and more.

Some organizations try to incorporate threat data feeds into their network, but don't know what to do with all that extra data, adding to the burden of analysts who may not have the tools to decide what to prioritize and what to ignore.