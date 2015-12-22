from the yet-another-text-editor dept.
In June 2022, Microsoft's GitHub announced that they will be cancelling the Atom text editor later this year. (Initially November 16, but that got pushed to December 15.)
Atom has not had significant feature development for the past several years, though we've conducted maintenance and security updates during this period to ensure we're being good stewards of the project and product. As new cloud-based tools have emerged and evolved over the years, Atom community involvement has declined significantly. As a result, we've decided to sunset Atom so we can focus on enhancing the developer experience in the cloud with GitHub Codespaces.
This is a tough goodbye. It's worth reflecting that Atom has served as the foundation for the Electron framework, which paved the way for the creation of thousands of apps, including Microsoft Visual Studio Code, Slack, and our very own GitHub Desktop. However, reliability, security, and performance are core to GitHub, and in order to best serve the developer community, we are archiving Atom to prioritize technologies that enable the future of software development.
If you are an Atom user, or are looking to give it a fresh look, you might want to check out Pulsar, the community fork that was created in response to GitHub's cancelling of the Atom project. They say in their documentation:
Why Pulsar?
There are a lot of text editors out there; why should you spend your time learning about and using Pulsar? Editors like Sublime and TextMate offer convenience but only limited extensibility. On the other end of the spectrum, Emacs and Vim offer extreme flexibility, but they aren't very approachable and can only be customized with special-purpose scripting languages.
We think we can do better. Our goal is a zero-compromise combination of hackability and usability: an editor that will be welcoming to an elementary school student on their first day learning to code, but also a tool they won't outgrow as they develop into seasoned hackers.
DistroTube promoted the project last week [video] with some words of encouragement.