Over at ACM.org, Bertrand Meyer has a bone to pick regarding the use of 'statement' instead of 'instruction' when it comes to code:
I harbor no illusion about the effectiveness of airing this particular pet peeve; complaining about it has about the same chance of success as protesting against split infinitives or music in restaurants. Still, it is worth mentioning that the widespread use of the word "statement" to denote a programming language element, such as an assignment, that directs a computer to perform some change, is misleading. "Instruction" is the better term.
A "statement" is "something stated, such as a single declaration or remark, or a report of fact or opinions" (Merriam-Webster).
Why does it matter? The use of "statement" to mean "instruction" obscures a fundamental distinction of software engineering: the duality between specification and implementation. Programming produces a solution to a problem; success requires expressing both the problem, in the form of a specification, and the devised solution, in the form of an implementation. It is important at every stage to know exactly where we stand: on the problem side (the "what") or the solution side (the "how"). In his famous Goto Statement Considered Harmful of 1968 (in this very venue!), Dijkstra beautifully characterized this distinction as the central issue of programming:
Our intellectual powers are rather geared to master static relations and our powers to visualize processes evolving in time are relatively poorly developed. For that reason we should do (as wise programmers aware of our limitations) our utmost to shorten the conceptual gap between the static program and the dynamic process, to make the correspondence between the program (spread out in text space) and the process (spread out in time) as trivial as possible.
The author gives examples of the difference between instructions and statements, and concludes by saying:
So, please stop saying "an assignment statement" or "a print statement"; say "an assignment instruction" and so on.
At least he said "please."
[We can no longer use terms such as "master/slave" for fear of offending somebody - but what are your pet peeves in your own profession? JR]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ilsa on Friday December 16, @02:13PM (5 children)
> [We can no longer use terms such as "master/slave" for fear of offending somebody - but what are your pet peeves in your own profession? JR]
No, we don't use such terms for "fear of offending somebody". We don't use such terms because the ARE offensive and we're trying to be respectful of people who have been impacted by actual slavery.
JFC it's not that hard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 16, @02:21PM (4 children)
the effort to rename all git repositories from master to slave erm ahh MAIN yes.. MAIN that's it change MASTER to MAIN because in a code repository where we store... code.. this is really important so important that we are going to now go back and update all repositories and all of the scripts which reference the head as MASTER and fix the doco come back in a decade okay and maybe we will change it to next non offensive word
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 16, @02:29PM (1 child)
I really want to go around changing all the git repo master branches to slave now
I have no idea why
I just want to
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 16, @02:42PM
one day we will use our powers for more good
this could be a good example
who is with me
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Friday December 16, @02:34PM (1 child)
If it's something so trivial to you, why do you make such a big deal out of it?
I like that it's "main" and that it's not "master".
Similarly, since we're taking about a fully distributed source code control system, there _is_ no "master" (branch nor repo), but there may be a "main". Think "first among equals", rather than "first, above you". "main" is more accurate than "master". In a distributed source code control system, having or using the term "master" is inaccurate.
That being said, GP said it well
Something something about empathy and all that...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 16, @02:44PM
i would like care really i would but i just cant bring myself to
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 16, @02:30PM
Video. I read and hear the terms 'footage' and 'film' constantly, where the terms are entirely inappropriate. Footage refers to feet of film used to record a clip, or scene, or whatever. And, film is pretty much self explanatory. Almost no one today uses film. I question whether Hollywood still uses film, with reels of video film. Almost everything is digital. Every time I see or hear those two terms used, a little piece of my mind shoots off on a tangent, questioning whether they used old, archaic equipment, or they used newer equipment for a reason, or the speaker/writer just doesn't know anything about video.
