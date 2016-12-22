Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed 56 vulnerabilities, including six critical ones and one moderate vulnerability that has been exploited.

The patches released address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in: Microsoft Windows and Windows Components; Azure; Office and Office Components; SysInternals; Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based); SharePoint Server; and the .NET framework.

The one exploited CVE disclosed on Patch Tuesday impacts the Windows SmartScreen Security Feature. To exploit it, an attacker could craft a malicious file that would evade Mark of the Web (MOTW) defenses.

[...] The six critical CVEs disclosed on Tuesday were all Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerabilities. They impact: Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (On Premises), Microsoft SharePoint Server, PowerShell, and Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP).