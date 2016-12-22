Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Dutch Chip Equipment Maker ASML's CEO Questions U.S. Export Rules on China

posted by janrinok on Saturday December 17, @02:36PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

RamiK writes:

From Reuters' coverage of NRC Handelsblad's interview with ASML's CEO Peter Wennink regarding U.S. export restrictions on China:

following U.S. pressure, the Dutch government has already restricted ASML from exporting its most advanced lithography machines to China since 2019, something he said has benefited U.S. companies selling alternative technology.

He said that while 15% of ASML's sales are in China, at U.S. chip equipment suppliers "it is 25 or sometimes more than 30%".

Wennink said it seemed contradictory that U.S. chip manufacturers are able to sell their most advanced chips to Chinese customers, while ASML is only able to sell older chipmaking equipment.

Meanwhile, "it is common knowledge that chip technology for purely military applications is usually 10, 15 years old. (Yet) the technology used to make such chips can still be sold to China," he added.

Original Submission


«  Microsoft Patch Tuesday Fixes Six Critical Vulnerabilities
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Dutch Chip Equipment Maker ASML's CEO Questions U.S. Export Rules on China | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.