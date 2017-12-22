The "AquaDom" - home to 1,500 tropical fish - is 15.85m high (52 ft) and was described as the largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium in the world.

Two people were injured by falling glass after the blast.

Police said there had been "incredible" damage. Video showed an empty tank with water pouring into the hotel lobby.

Guests have been moved out of the hotel following the incident at 05:50 (04:50 GMT).

A spokesman for Berlin's fire brigade told the BBC the vast majority of the fish had died, and the cold weather had made rescue attempts more difficult. The tank had contained more than 100 different species.

Outside the Radisson Blu, a pile of debris lay in front of what were the front doors, which now hang into the street - twisted at an angle by the force of the exploding tank.

[...] The aquarium was modernised two years ago, and there is a clear-walled lift built inside for use by visitors. Some of the rooms in the hotel are advertised as having views of it.

Berlin's fire brigade said more than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene and it was not clear what caused the break.

[...] A police source told local media there is no evidence the break was the result of a targeted attack.

But there has been speculation that freezing temperature - which dropped as low as -6C overnight - may have caused a crack in the tank.

[...] AquaDom was opened in December 2003 and was given the Guinness World Record for being the world's largest cylindrical aquarium.