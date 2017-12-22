from the regulating-self-regulation dept.
Germany wants countries to regulate the crypto industry after the FTX and Bankman-Fried debacle- Technology News, Firstpost:
Germany's top regulator this week called for global regulation of the cryptocurrency industry to protect consumers, prevent money laundering and preserve financial stability.
Mark Branson, the president of Germany's financial market regulator BaFin, also known as the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany, said a that hands-off approach that would "just let the industry grow as a playground for grownups" was the wrong tactic.
"We've seen the self-regulated world. It will not work," Branson told journalists in Frankfurt on Tuesday evening.
Branson was speaking hours after U.S. prosecutors accused Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, of misappropriating billions of dollars and violating campaign laws in what has been described as potentially one of America's biggest financial frauds.
[...] Regulation of the industry has been loose and patchwork at best. Germany requires licences for banks to deal with cryptocurrency.
[...] The European Union has been working on a new Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) that some, including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, say would need to be broadened out in a future iteration and branded "MiCA 2".
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday December 18, @02:55PM (1 child)
so good. never missing an opportunity to add laws, rules, regulations, fines, tax incentives. ever-expanding surface area of government-corporation grift and criminal activity.
This new thing is dangerous and requires a far more granular and controlling intrusion into your life.
If we can't protect the stupid, the careless, the lazy, and the unproductive, can we even call ourselves a society? Hey guys, come on, we aren't Hitlers. That's why we all need to support as much regulation and government-corporate cooperation as possible. We aren't evil Nazi fascists like Ye.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 18, @03:12PM
Interesting coincidence that the QOTD at the bottom of your comment when I read it was:
If you don't know, or don't remember, who James Watt was (and some of us are unfortunate enough to have had to endure him), he was Ronald Reagan's Environmental Protection Agency cabinet head.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday December 18, @03:07PM (1 child)
Why every wholesale mass scale scam in history looks and behaves like a cult?
The fundamental flaw in cryptocurrencies is in shallow binding real money to them. That creates an exchange gap vulnerability.
As usual, a weakness in any formal (or engineered) system is introduced by inadequate topology of processing.
In case of cryptocurrency system, fiat liquidity creates virtual pressure on that system which causes structural collapse when potential stress grows too high.
In real world money systems, banks function as dampers/buffers in analogous situations. An added level of indirection.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday December 18, @03:22PM
Because if you're trying to confuse people into making stupid decisions, the techniques are the same whether you're trying to get them to part with their money, part with their bodily autonomy, or simply back a particular political candidate.
The technique, in a nutshell: Bypass their higher-order brain functions with appeals to deep emotions like parents' love of their children. The first ask is always something small, so they'll be likely to say yes to it. Apply guilt and shame as needed to convince them to say yes to it. Once they say yes to it, slowly ramp up what you're asking of them, and tell them it's all OK in service of a good cause. Repeat until they're willingly turning over their life savings, or signing 1-million-year contracts, or other ridiculous stuff.
