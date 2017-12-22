from the 640k-of-small-arrays-ought-to-be-enough-for-anyone dept.
Techno-optimist and a free-speech advocate Daniel Lemire asks:
In an earlier blog post, I reported that the memory usage of a small byte array in Java (e.g., an array containing 4 bytes) was about 24 bytes. In other words: allocating small blocks of memory has substantial overhead.
What happens in C++?
To find out, I can try to allocate one million 4-byte arrays and look at the total memory usage of the process. Of course, the memory usage of the process will include some overhead unrelated to the 4-byte arrays, but we expect that such overhead will be relatively small.
Results are: GCC 8, Linux x86 - 32 bytes, LLVM 14, Apple aarch64 - 16 bytes. GitHub link to code he used.
Previously: Beyond C++: The promise of Rust, Carbon, and Cppfront
Related Stories
https://www.infoworld.com/article/3678178/beyond-c-the-promise-of-rust-carbon-and-cppfront.html#tk.rss_all
In some ways, C and C++ run the world. You'd never know it from all the hype about other programming languages, such as Python and Go, but the vast majority of high-performance mass-market desktop applications and operating systems are written in C++, and the vast majority of embedded applications are written in C. We're not talking about smartphone apps or web applications: these have special languages, such as Java and Kotlin for Android and Objective-C and Swift for iOS. They only use C/C++ for inner loops that have a crying need for speed, and for libraries shared across operating systems.
C and C++ have dominated systems programming for so long, it's difficult to imagine them being displaced. Yet many experts are saying it is time for them to go, and for programmers to embrace better alternatives. Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich recently made waves when he suggested that C and C++ developers should move to Rust instead. "The industry should declare those languages as deprecated," Russinovich tweeted.
Many developers are exploring Rust as a production-ready alternative to C/C++, and there are other options on the horizon. In this article, we'll consider the merits and readiness of the three most cited C/C++ language alternatives: Rust, Carbon, and cppfront. First, let's take a look back through the history and some of the pain points of C/C++.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Monday December 19, @12:30AM
People that have been writing C for a long time know about this--it tends to be the implementation of malloc and/or the operating system that requires overhead and if you know you need a lot of little dynamic objects you roll your own mempool. The GNU people even have a generic library that goes by the very name so it leads to the question "why isn't malloc just using a mempool" and the answer is that the standard library would have to have something more than malloc, such as poolmalloc(pool, bytes) or something that specifies which pool you want and... the C standards people didn't want to go that way so you have to roll your own if this is an issue. In general avoid lots of little dynamic objects if you can, but if it's a game full of tiny critters or something that get created and destroyed all the time *and* memory performance is critical then custom mempools have alwasy been the answer AFAIK; but there's so much goht-dang memory on systems these days it's generally not an issue. If you're slow, profile memory as well as cycles though and *then* optimize. Most people never need to do it.