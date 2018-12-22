Fresh insights into the habitats and food types that supported the dinosaurs suggest that their environments were robust and thriving, until the fateful day, at the end of the Cretaceous period.

The findings provide the strongest evidence yet that the dinosaurs were struck down in their prime and were not in decline, at the time the asteroid hit.

Scientists have long debated why non-bird dinosaurs, including Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops, became extinct – whereas mammals and other species such as turtles and crocodiles survived.

[...] Paleontologists have long known that many small mammals lived alongside the dinosaurs. But this research reveals that these mammals were diversifying their diets, adapting to their environments and becoming more important components of ecosystems as the Cretaceous unfolded. Meanwhile, the dinosaurs were entrenched in stable ecological niches to which they were supremely well adapted.

Mammals did not just take advantage of the dinosaurs dying, experts say. They were creating their own advantages through diversifying – by occupying new ecological niches, evolving more varied diets and behaviours and and rapidly adapting to endure small shifts in climate.

Experts say these behaviours probably helped them to survive the asteroid strike, as they were better suited than the dinosaurs to cope with the radical and abrupt destruction.