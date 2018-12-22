One of China's biggest trade groups has made the Chinese commerce ministry launch an official trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures.

The US has passed a number of sweeping regulations and measures since October this year that is directly aimed at isolating China from the global semiconductor industry. These regulations include asking the Netherlands to ban certain companies from supplying Chinese manufacturers and companies from licenses and machinery that is required to manufacture silicon chips.

"China takes legal actions within the WTO framework as a necessary way to address our concerns and to defend our legitimate interests," read a statement released by China's diplomatic mission in Geneva on behalf of the Chinese commerce ministry. It also added that the curbs by the US "threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains."

"We have received a request for consultations from the (People's Republic of China) related to certain U.S. actions affecting semiconductors," said Adam Hodge, spokesperson for US Trade Representative's office.