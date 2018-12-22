China officially files a trade dispute claim with the WTO against the US for export curbs on semiconductors- Technology News, Firstpost:
One of China's biggest trade groups has made the Chinese commerce ministry launch an official trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures.
The US has passed a number of sweeping regulations and measures since October this year that is directly aimed at isolating China from the global semiconductor industry. These regulations include asking the Netherlands to ban certain companies from supplying Chinese manufacturers and companies from licenses and machinery that is required to manufacture silicon chips.
"China takes legal actions within the WTO framework as a necessary way to address our concerns and to defend our legitimate interests," read a statement released by China's diplomatic mission in Geneva on behalf of the Chinese commerce ministry. It also added that the curbs by the US "threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains."
"We have received a request for consultations from the (People's Republic of China) related to certain U.S. actions affecting semiconductors," said Adam Hodge, spokesperson for US Trade Representative's office.
Also from China hits back at US chip sanctions with WTO dispute:
China has hit back against sweeping US export controls on chips, filing a dispute with the World Trade Organization and escalating the tech war between the two countries.
China's commerce ministry said on Monday its WTO complaint was a legal and necessary measure to defend its "legitimate rights and interests," after the US Department of Commerce introduced sanctions in early October to make it harder for China to buy or develop advanced semiconductors.
[...] The export controls were aimed at hampering China's ability to use high-end US technology for military applications such as nuclear warhead modeling and hypersonic weapons production.
The measures prevent US companies from exporting technology to Chinese groups engaged in producing high-end chips in almost every modern device, including the latest electric vehicles, smartphones, and artificial intelligence.
[...] The US has also been negotiating with Japan and the Netherlands on an export controls agreement that would see the countries bar their companies from selling chipmaking tools for advanced Chinese semiconductors. The White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Monday that the US had been talking to its partners about a "broad alignment" on China.