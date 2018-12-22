Stories
Ethernet Transceiver From Logic Gates

posted by janrinok on Monday December 19, @11:49AM   Printer-friendly
owl writes:

https://imihajlov.tk/blog/posts/eth-to-spi/

My discrete computer lacks two major things: sound and network. The project I describe here is the first step to making it capable of network communication. I don't touch the computer itself now, but instead build a transceiver which converts a 10BASE-T Ethernet signal to SPI and back. I use an STM32 MCU to test my transceiver for now. In the future I plan to connect the transceiver to the discrete computer.

[Time for a bit of work with the soldering iron.... JR]

