John Carmack Steps Out of Meta's VR Mess
John Carmack is a legendary name in the tech industry, a prodigy programmer who worked on gaming milestones like Commander Keen, Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, and Quake. His late interests, virtual reality and AI, are now forcing his decision to leave Meta and its very messy business outlook.
John Carmack is leaving Meta's VR business. After a decade spent trying to "move things" within Mark Zuckerberg's company, the co-creator of the FPS genre has decided to give up and pursue other interests with his own startup. Carmack's final message, however, depicts a rather troublesome situation for his former employer's business.
Meta, the ginormous corporation previously known as Facebook, is inefficient, constantly self-sabotaging and "ill prepared for the inevitable competition" to come, Carmack said in his final message to employees. The programmer left id Software in 2013 to work full-time at Oculus, a company later acquired by Facebook/Meta to become part of Facebook Reality Labs' VR efforts.
Carmack said that Quest 2, Meta's latest attempt at building and marketing a VR headset for the masses, is pretty close to what he considers the "right thing" to do if you want to make a good product. "It all could have happened a bit faster," Carmack also said, but Meta seems to be inherently inefficient, just like production code which is unable to go beyond a 5% GPU utilization rate.
Meta is not progressing at the pace it should, Carmack remarked, because the company has "only known inefficiency" and "is ill-prepared for the inevitable competition" in the VR space.
Meta is Facing the Test of its Lifetime
In an internal memo, a top exec says a "perfect storm of skepticism" won't deter Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans.
Bosworth's note made the case for why employees — and the public — should believe in the company's $10 billion-a-year investment in developing new technologies like AR/VR, eye-tracking, and graphics processing.
"This post is my attempt to set the record straight," said Bosworth in an interview with Recode last week, speaking to critics who think Meta is spending too much on new technology that hasn't yet caught on at the same scale as social media. "There's been a really bad misunderstanding of the business and the fact that 80 percent of the investment that we're making is an investment in the core business. And if you ask the average person, isn't it reasonable for a company to invest some percentage, maybe even 20 percent, in its future?"
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks the metaverse will be the next iteration of the internet, a technological shift akin to the mobile phone. But even in the best case scenario for Zuckerberg, it will take time to achieve that vision — by his estimates, as long as 10 years. Meanwhile, some investors have grown wary. One recently called Meta's continued spending on it "terrifying" in a recent open letter urging the company to cut back.
John Carmack Quits Meta, Labels It Inefficient and Fragile
Legendary developer John Carmack has quit his role as a consultant to Meta, where he worked as an executive consultant on its Oculus virtual reality hardware.
[...] He thinks it could have been better if Meta were a more efficient organization.
"We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort," he wrote. "There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy."
He also mused, without attaching the thought specifically to Meta, that "an org that has only known inefficiency is ill-prepared for the inevitable competition and/or belt tightening."
Meta has already reduced its workforce by thirteen percent as the advertising market (and Meta's share price) droops due to unpleasant economic conditions.
Carmack's observation that Meta is inefficient and bloated will therefore not be well-received by investors.
