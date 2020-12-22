According to a report from WikiChip, TSMC's SRAM Scaling has slowed tremendously. When it comes to brand-new fabrication nodes, we expect them to increase performance, cut down power consumption, and increase transistor density. But while logic circuits have been scaling well with the recent process technologies, SRAM cells have been lagging behind and apparently almost stopped scaling at TSMC's 3nm-class production nodes. This is a major problem for future CPUs, GPUs, and SoCs that will likely get more expensive because of slow SRAM cells area scaling.

When TSMC formally introduced its N3 fabrication technologies earlier this year, it said that the new nodes would provide 1.6x and 1.7x improvements in logic density when compared to its N5 (5nm-class) process. What it did not reveal is that SRAM cells of the new technologies almost do not scale compared to N5, according to WikiChip, which obtained information from a TSMC paper published at the International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM)

[...] Modern CPUs, GPUs, and SoCs use loads of SRAM for various caches as they process loads of data and it is extremely inefficient to fetch data from memory, especially for various artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads. But even general-purpose processors, graphics chips, and application processors for smartphones carry huge caches these days: AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X carries 81MB of cache in total, whereas Nvidia's AD102 uses at least 123MB of SRAM for various caches that Nvidia publicly disclosed.