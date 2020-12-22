Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ:
Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogramme cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
The findings suggest the possibility of adapting this natural process to renew ageing livers and increase healthspan – the length of time living disease-free – in humans.
Experts say it could also help regrow damaged livers, thereby reducing the need for transplantation, which is currently the only curative option for people with end-stage scarred livers.
[...] Working with the US Department of Health and Human Services in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the team infected 57 armadillos – a natural host of leprosy bacteria – with the parasite and compared their livers with those of uninfected armadillos and those that were found to be resistant to infection.
They found that the infected animals developed enlarged - yet healthy and unharmed - livers with the same vital components, such as blood vessels, bile ducts and functional units known as lobules, as the uninfected and resistant armadillos.
[...] They also discovered several indicators that the main kinds of liver cells – known as hepatocytes – had reached a "rejuvenated" state in the infected armadilllos.
Livers of the infected armadillos also contained gene expression patterns – the blueprint for building a cell – similar to those in younger animals and human fetal livers.
Genes related to metabolism, growth and cell proliferation were activated and those linked with aging were downregulated, or suppressed.
Journal Reference:
Samuel Hess, Timothy J. Kendall, Maria Pena, et al., In vivo partial reprogramming by bacteria promotes adult liver organ growth without fibrosis and tumorigenesis, Cell Rep Med, 3, 2022. DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2022.100820 or direct to https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(22)00379-2
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 21, @07:13PM (1 child)
The mammalian liver has evolved to respond to liver destroying processes by growing, leprosy attacks the liver, so...
It's like the guy that infected himself with pinworms to cure his IBS... Doctors hate it when you know and use this one weird trick: helping the body to heal itself.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 21, @07:34PM
Dammit, I want my mod points back! +1 Informative.