In pursuit of sustainable product design, Dell has highlighted how it's using telemetry and robotics to speed up laptop repairs by showcasing updates to its concept laptop 'Luna'.

Some Dell laptops, like the 2017 Latitude E5270, have a repairability score of 10 out of 10 from right to repair advocate iFixit. Dell's Concept Luna laptop, which it unveiled last December, aims to go further with a design that has just four screws with minimal adhesives and soldering to hold internal components in place.

The design would allow a repairer to insert a screwdriver-like tool into the side of the device to unlock the chassis and from there remove the keyboard, display, fans, battery, motherboard and speakers by hand or a robotic equivalent.

The latest iteration on its modular laptop project sees the addition of telemetry to monitor individual components and a robot -- much like Apple's Daisy iPhone disassembler.

The telemetry part of Concept Luna aims to address the issue of hardware components wearing out at different stages, such as a motherboard failing when the keyboard and screen are still fine.

"Our Concept Luna evolution can equip and connect individual components to telemetry to optimize their lifespans. At its simplest, it's akin to how we maintain our vehicles: we don't throw away the entire car when we need new tires or brakes," Dell says in a blogpost.