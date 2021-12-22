The forthcoming Linux kernel 6.2 should see improved filesystem handling, including performance gains for SD cards and USB keys, as well as FUSE. As for the next-gen storage subsystems... not so much.

For a mature OS kernel, there are still considerable improvements being made in Linux's handling of existing disk formats, and this should improve when kernel 6.2 appears at some point in early 2023.

A patch from Sony engineer Yuezhang Mo makes it quicker to create new files or directories on an exFAT disk with lots of files on it – and the more files there are, the bigger the improvement. This follows the same programmer's earlier patch to improve exFAT handling, in March. Followin

Following Microsoft publishing the exFAT spec in 2019 and it going into the Linux kernel in 2020, its support has steadily improved. Just recently Linux gained the ability to repair exFAT volumes, thanks to a patch from Samsung developer Namjae Jeon, who maintains the out-of-tree exFAT drive for old kernels – such as the one used in Android. Its commit history shows lots of contributions from the Sony programmer. Another Samsung engineer, Jaeguk Kim, contributed a patch to improve F2FS, the Flash Friendly File System.