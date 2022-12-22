Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led to sanctions against the nation and companies such as Intel and AMD stopping sales of their CPUs. Taiwan also halted exports of high-end chips to Russia, meaning Russian firms that relied on TSMC and others to produce domestically designed chips have been left empty handed.

[...] "We would have much more this year if those batches of Russian processors, Elbrus, Baikal, which was ordered and produced, were shipped. Intellectual rights and all documentation are Russian, but, based on topological standards, there are no such production facilities in Russia, and all this was ordered from foreign factories," said Shadayev.

[...] "Foreign manufacturers that produce processors based on blueprints of Russian developers refused to fulfill orders in 2022, including shipping already produced chips," said Shadayev.

Russia had been looking to the Chinese gray market for its chip imports, but around 40% of them were found to be defective. There was also the option of China's own Loongson CPUs, but the Asian nation has banned their export as China wants them for its own military-industrial complex.