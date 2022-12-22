from the doctors-say-challenge-accepted! dept.
An AI and machine learning model tuned to decode hastily scrawled notes from doctors:
Google is developing an AI model that can decipher difficult-to-read handwriting, with a focus on notes and prescriptions written by doctors. The search giant announced during its annual conference in India on Monday that it was working with pharmacists to create a tool in Google Lens that can decode messily written medical notes (via TechCrunch).
Google showcased the feature during the event, demonstrating its capability to specifically detect medicines in a handwritten prescription. There's no detail yet on when the new text deciphering feature is expected to launch, only that "much work still remains to be done before this system is ready for the real world."
From the TechCrunch article:
[...] The feature, currently a research prototype and not ready for the public yet, allows users to either take a picture of the prescription or upload one from the photo library. Once the image is processed, the app detects and highlights the medicines mentioned in the note, a Google executive demonstrated.
"This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology," the company said in a statement.