Ukrainian Army Issues Instructional Video Telling Russians How to Surrender to a Drone

posted by hubie on Friday December 23, @01:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the is-there-an-app-for-that? dept.
Hardware

fliptop writes:

Ukraine's army issued an instruction video on Monday with a step-by-step guide for Russian soldiers on how to surrender to one of its drones:

The video comes as part of Ukraine's "I Want to Live" project, a hotline that encourages Russians who are reluctant to fight in Ukraine to surrender.

The video, which is narrated in Russian, shows three men in uniform and white armbands in a trench within a snowy landscape. From there, they are led to Ukrainian captivity by a small red quadcopter.

[...] Surrendering soldiers are instructed to contact the "I Want to Live" hotline to arrange the time and place of the meeting ahead of time. "Once verified, go to the place at the exact time indicated," the video says.

Link to video. Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, @01:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, @01:50AM (#1283669)

    Drone operator decided to kill me instead.

