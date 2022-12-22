The video comes as part of Ukraine's "I Want to Live" project, a hotline that encourages Russians who are reluctant to fight in Ukraine to surrender.

The video, which is narrated in Russian, shows three men in uniform and white armbands in a trench within a snowy landscape. From there, they are led to Ukrainian captivity by a small red quadcopter.

[...] Surrendering soldiers are instructed to contact the "I Want to Live" hotline to arrange the time and place of the meeting ahead of time. "Once verified, go to the place at the exact time indicated," the video says.