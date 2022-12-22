from the we've-got-a-thing-that's-called-radar-love dept.
Innovations in directed-energy systems could save lives and aid disaster recovery:
After disasters, damaged water and power infrastructure can turn a localized crisis into a national catastrophe. "When typhoons and earthquakes cause utility infrastructure to collapse, such events turn into large disasters," says Kasmi. "And downed power systems hamper recovery efforts, when light sources for nighttime rescue operations are extinguished or essential facilities like hospitals and telecommunications systems shut down."
Power beaming, the delivery of energy as wireless beams through aerial platforms, can make a significant difference to the ability of first responders to find and rescue survivors in an emergency. Power beaming can help to get energy systems up and running long before damaged utility infrastructure can be fixed.
"While innovations such as solar-powered communications tools help, the prospect of having portable, pop-up energy installations that can either power generators or plug into functional grid infrastructure would transform humanitarian recovery," explains Kasmi.
Defined as the point-to-point transfer of electrical energy by a directed electromagnetic beam, power beaming can be done via laser or microwave. While microwave-based approaches have a longer track record, laser-based approaches are showing promise in recent trials and demonstrations. Laser-based power beaming offers an advantage in being more narrowly concentrated, enabling smaller transmission and receiver installations.
Laser beaming takes electricity from a readily available source, converts it into light using lasers, and projects it through open air—also known as "free space"—or through optical fiber. At the receiving end, specialized solar cells matching the lasers' wavelength convert that intense light back into electricity.
"Power beaming is potentially poised to help solve challenges such as provision of internet and connectivity for those in remote areas, without traditionally built-up power grids or infrastructure," says Kasmi, explaining why the technology is a focus for DERC. "It could significantly boost post-disaster humanitarian aid, as the world braces for more frequent extreme weather events."