from the how-about-just-archiving-the-5pct-that's-worth-keeping? dept.
Servers around the world could soon face a massive data storage crunch, thanks to the "mind-blowing amount" of information people store digitally every day:
Researchers from Aston University say the global datasphere — the total amount of data worldwide — will increase by 300 percent within the next three years. Currently, all of this data sits in banks of servers stored in huge warehouses (data centers).
Unfortunately, the answer to creating more space in "the cloud" is not just to build more server warehouses. The Aston team says data centers already use up 1.5 percent of the world's electricity every year. That makes endlessly building new facilities just for massive servers an unsustainable practice.
With that in mind, scientists are now working on creating new data storage surfaces which are just five nanometers in width. That's about 10,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair! At the same time, they'll be able to increase data storage capacity on digital devices — since there will likely be no stopping the amount of information people store digitally every second of every day.
[...] "Increasing the efficiency of existing technologies will significantly reduce the need for costly, environmentally damaging construction of new 'mega data centers.' The next three years will be crucial. The global datasphere is predicted to increase to 175 zettabytes, with one zettabyte being approximately equal to one billion terabytes," [researcher in materials chemistry Dr. Amit Kumar] Sarkar, concludes.
Liquid Cooled HDD Study Touts Greater Reliability, Lower TCO
Putting spinning rust in liquid might seem risky, but sealed helium drives were used:
Immersion cooling specialist Iceotope has published a study sharing its findings in the wake of a series of tests completed at one of Meta's (Facebook) data centers. The study looked carefully at the pros and cons of precision single-phase immersion cooling in businesses that use high-density data storage servers. Iceotope asserts that its results were "conclusive" in demonstrating this cooling methodology is a superior solution when compared to air cooling, as well as other forms of liquid cooling such as cold plates, tank immersion, or two-phase immersion.
[...] In the tests, a standard air-cooled commercial storage system with 72 HDDs and supporting components was re-engineered to work with Iceotope's precision single-phase immersion cooling. Specifically, the modified system used a dedicated dielectric loop connected to a liquid-to-liquid heat exchanger and pump. Single-phase cooling is much simpler than dual-phase - where the coolant boils from liquid to gas, travels into a condenser and then flows back into the system (hence dual-phase). Instead with single-phase, the coolant just flows around the hotter and cooler areas of the loop, doing its job without any phase change.
Four main observations were made by the Iceotope testing team. Firstly, the 72 HDDs showed very little variance in temperature (just 3° C) wherever they were located in the server array. It is important to highlight that the storage array used hermetically sealed helium-filled HDDs. Secondly, the liquid could climb in temperature to an easily manageable 40°C with no impact on reliability. Thirdly, the power consumption of the cooling system was <5% of the system total. Lastly, it was noticed that the single-phase precision cooling was virtually silent and vibration free.
According to Seagate, 90% of cloud storage still uses mechanical magnetic storage technology. Note that Iceotope sells this cooling technology, so take the results with a grain of salt.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday December 23, @06:12PM
https://xkcd.com/908/ [xkcd.com]
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 23, @06:25PM
That's news to me. My "mind blowing amounts of data" sit on storage devices on my shelf, among others. Not one iota of it (that I'm aware of) sits on someone else's servers. I suppose this is about morons putting their personal files (lives?) in the "cloud." --- despite being warned about that being a bad idea by those in the known when the trend began.