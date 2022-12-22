When looking for an alternative to Twitter, Mastodon is probably one of the options that pops up more frequently. Yet, you're probably faced by a confusing choice on which server to join — Mozilla wants to be the answer.

[...] It will be available for public testing early next year, and whenever it's out, you'll be able to sign up for an account there on mozilla.social.

[...] Mozilla says it wants to contribute to the "healthy and sustainable growth of a federated social space that doesn't just operate but thrives on its own terms, independent of profit- and control-motivated tech firms." It should be a catch-all server just like most servers you can currently join on Mastodon, except this one will be backed by Mozilla.

We'll have to wait and see how Mozilla handles hosting a massive Mastodon server — the company has occasionally had issues with data privacy and partnerships with companies like Meta (Facebook).