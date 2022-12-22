Mozilla Is Starting Its Own Mastodon Server:
When looking for an alternative to Twitter, Mastodon is probably one of the options that pops up more frequently. Yet, you're probably faced by a confusing choice on which server to join — Mozilla wants to be the answer.
[...] It will be available for public testing early next year, and whenever it's out, you'll be able to sign up for an account there on mozilla.social.
[...] Mozilla says it wants to contribute to the "healthy and sustainable growth of a federated social space that doesn't just operate but thrives on its own terms, independent of profit- and control-motivated tech firms." It should be a catch-all server just like most servers you can currently join on Mastodon, except this one will be backed by Mozilla.
We'll have to wait and see how Mozilla handles hosting a massive Mastodon server — the company has occasionally had issues with data privacy and partnerships with companies like Meta (Facebook).
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday December 23, @09:17PM (1 child)
I don't have a Twitter account; I find broadcasting opinions into the void a bit strange (the irony of this post is not lost on me). But ultimately having a communication platform that isn't tied to a single vendor is good.
I doubt Mozilla will become the dominant player in Mastodon, but even if we go down a road like what Gmail has done to email the fundamental core features still function with any external group. Now, if a major player like Google does come to dominate Mastodon, there could be erosion of the federation - I would point to GTalk running on the XMPP protocol and eventually abandoning compatibility.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 23, @09:41PM
On SN, the void broadcasts back at you!
