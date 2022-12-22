Stories
Mozilla is Starting its Own Mastodon Server

posted by hubie on Friday December 23, @08:48PM   Printer-friendly
When looking for an alternative to Twitter, Mastodon is probably one of the options that pops up more frequently. Yet, you're probably faced by a confusing choice on which server to join — Mozilla wants to be the answer.

[...] It will be available for public testing early next year, and whenever it's out, you'll be able to sign up for an account there on mozilla.social.

[...] Mozilla says it wants to contribute to the "healthy and sustainable growth of a federated social space that doesn't just operate but thrives on its own terms, independent of profit- and control-motivated tech firms." It should be a catch-all server just like most servers you can currently join on Mastodon, except this one will be backed by Mozilla.

We'll have to wait and see how Mozilla handles hosting a massive Mastodon server — the company has occasionally had issues with data privacy and partnerships with companies like Meta (Facebook).

  • (Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday December 23, @09:17PM (1 child)

    by richtopia (3160) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 23, @09:17PM (#1283759) Homepage Journal

    I don't have a Twitter account; I find broadcasting opinions into the void a bit strange (the irony of this post is not lost on me). But ultimately having a communication platform that isn't tied to a single vendor is good.

    I doubt Mozilla will become the dominant player in Mastodon, but even if we go down a road like what Gmail has done to email the fundamental core features still function with any external group. Now, if a major player like Google does come to dominate Mastodon, there could be erosion of the federation - I would point to GTalk running on the XMPP protocol and eventually abandoning compatibility.

    • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 23, @09:41PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 23, @09:41PM (#1283765) Homepage Journal

      (the irony of this post is not lost on me)

      On SN, the void broadcasts back at you!

