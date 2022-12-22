Tesla is Reportedly Planning Layoffs. are Musk's Twitter Antics to Blame? - SlashGear
Tesla investors blame the Twitter lordship:
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered a hiring freeze at Tesla and told his lieutenants at the EV company to brace for a free round of layoffs. According to a report by Electrek, Tesla has already told employees that fresh hirings have been put on hold and that some teams will lose manpower early next year. However, these plans reportedly won't affect Tesla's expansion targets for the coming quarters.
[...] Ever since Musk went public with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the price of Tesla stock has tanked, and right now, the company is inching towards its worst quarter ever. Tesla stock has lost over half of its value since April, but Musk continues to assure that the company is doing better than ever. Instead, the billionaire has blamed the downward spiral of Tesla stock on global macroeconomic variables and the feds.
Not everyone is buying Musk's arguments. Fingers are being pointed in his direction at the moment, and from Tesla investors, no less. Ever since Musk disclosed his intentions to run the show at Twitter, concerns were raised that the social media platform will distract him from his duties at Tesla. Back then, Musk promised that won't happen and assured investors that Tesla will always be his top priority.
Tesla Reportedly Plans More Layoffs as the Company's Stock Tanks
Despite record delivery figures, the company may also freeze hiring:
The extent of the layoffs and hiring freeze are not yet clear. However, Tesla is trying to increase headcount at its manufacturing plants. Reports have suggested the company will announce plans to build another Gigafactory in Mexico in the coming days. Tesla does not have a communications department that can be reached for comment.
[...] Even though Tesla delivered a record number of its electric vehicles last quarter, the company's stock price has nosedived by around 65 percent this year and 22 percent this month alone. Musk has blamed the tanking stock on Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Like other businesses, Tesla has been dealing with an economic slowdown over the last several months. However, it has had to contend with the added wrinkle of Musk's protracted takeover of Twitter, then his chaotic day-to-day management of that company (which included mass layoffs).
[...] There are suggestions that demand for Tesla vehicles has slowed, with some people canceling preorders and leases amid Musk's calamitous Twitter reign. As Electrek notes, Tesla has even taken the rare step of offering discounts on its EVs in some markets.
Many other tech and automotive companies have carried out layoffs and/or frozen or slowed hiring this year due to a broader market downturn and fears of a recession. Among them are Rivian, Stellantis, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Snap, Roku and Peloton.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday December 24, @12:40AM
He's one of those guys that need to just shut up once in a while.
I'm betting stockholders would love to sew his fingers to his lips so he couldn't talk or text/type.
